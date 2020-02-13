February 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after drugs, money found in home

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A Larnaca resident was arrested after police found illegal drugs and a large amount of money at his home on Wednesday night.

When members of the anti-drug squad searched the home of the 27-year-old man, they found a nylon bag containing 18 grammes of cannabis, 31 ampoules and €30,840 in a safe deposit box.

A precision scale with traces of cannabis was discovered in his car.

All the items were seized as evidence.


