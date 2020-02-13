February 13, 2020

Bar review: Amara Lobby Bar, Limassol

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas

Amara Lobby Bar was the perfect setting to catch up with a very close friend whom I hadn’t seen in a long time and allowed us to feel that we had been transported elsewhere, under a veil of pure luxury, outside Cyprus. Quite surreal, the Lobby Bar of the Amara Hotel was stunning, both in architectural form as well as ambience.

Only a few people shared the expansive lounge area, where pockets of pale marble-covered floorspace were flanked by small pools of water, dots of light twinkling as the water rippled gently. Heavy velour settees sporting geometric designs in various shades of grey were a delight to the eye against the bursts of green baby palm trees sprouting out of the deep planters and the labyrinth design of metal room dividers.

The menu, unsurprisingly, incorporated a healthy selection of everything!

We started with good intentions: a fresh mixed fruit juice which came in a plain highball glass with a thick plastic straw. It was thick, without too much ice, and the blend was very synergetic which allowed the flavours of each fruit to come through.

Encouraged by our surroundings, we moved on to something stronger. I wanted to try one of the inviting signature cocktails on offer: the Ron Jeremy seemed especially tempting with Absolut Vanilla, Pasoa and Passionfruit, Kraken spiced rum, pineapple juice, coconut yoghurt, cream syrup, and prosecco, as did the Cantaritos with its Silver Tequila, fresh lime and orange juice, ruby grapefruit juice, grapefruit soda and salt! However, in the end, it was my friend’s Gordon’s Pink which won me over! Made with Gordon’s Gin, Fever Tree tonic, caramelised lime and strawberries, it was subtly sweet and ever so easy to drink. The creative presentation was amazing too.

The overall price tag was high, but the experience was very enjoyable nonetheless. A great place to make any meeting special!

Amara Lobby Bar

Where: 95 Amathus Ave, Ayios Tychonas

When: Open all day

Contact: 25 442222, www.amarahotel.com

How much: alcoholic cocktails €11-€21; Non-alcoholic cocktails: €8


