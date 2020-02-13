February 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Companies fined for not complying with safety regulations

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Nicosia district court has issued fines to several companies for not complying with safety regulations, the labour inspection department announced on Thursday.

Construction giant J&P received the biggest fine, amounting to a total of €32,000, after two employees were injured in the workplace.

After investigating the incident, the department of labour inspection found that the company was violating minimum safety rules.

The report submitted to court specified that the company “failed to take all necessary measures to prevent a forklift from falling into a pit by failing to install barriers or fences that would have prevented the accident from taking place.”

The employee who was operating the machine fell from a height of 14 metres and was heavily injured as a result, along with another employee who was working close to where the forklift fell.

The report also stated that J&P “did not adequately train its employees to operate forklifts, not did it provide them with a manual.”

Finally, the company “failed to place appropriate markings on the forklift’s control pad, which resulted in the impossibility of workers identifying the right buttons.”

The department of labour inspection sanctioned several other companies all over Cyprus which were found guilty of non-compliance with safety regulations with fines ranging from €1,000 to €10,000.


