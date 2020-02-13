February 13, 2020

Cyprus Seeds: how to commericialise innovative academic research

MIT's Karen Golmer addressing the workshop

In January, Cyprus Seeds organised, with great success, a two-day-workshop on ‘Market Discovery and Exploitation’. The workshop was hosted by the Cyprus Institute (CyI) which is supporting Cyprus Seeds in achieving its objectives of educating the research community in Cyprus in areas that are important to the commercialisation of academic research, including patent filing and market discovery.

The visit by Karen Golmer, the innovation manager of the MIT Deshpande Centre for Technology Innovation to Cyprus is being supported by the US Embassy in Cyprus, which has been supporting Cyprus Seeds since its inception in 2018.

The two-day-workshop was the third of a series of entrepreneurial workshops to be offered by Cyprus Seeds to the research teams participating in the Cyprus Seeds Programme as well as to the wider research community of Cyprus.

The workshop was attended by more than 35 academics and researchers from both public and private universities as well as professionals and representatives from the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).

The aim of the workshop was mainly to offer practical and interactive training on how to go about customer discovery, preparing a value preposition, determining the key milestones in the effort to commercialise academic research.

Cyprus Seeds is a non-profit initiative aiming to support the commercialisation of innovative academic research that takes place in Cypriot universities and research institutions. Having attracted donations from both the private sector and the Cyprus government, it provides grants, one-to-one mentoring combined with entrepreneurial training and networking,  in order to help innovative research projects that have strong IP value and scalability to mature to a stage that can attract venture capital and funding from private investors.

 


