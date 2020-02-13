February 13, 2020

Decomposed body found in the north identified

By Gina Agapiou00

The decomposed body found on a beach in the north earlier this week belongs to a guard who went missing in Turkey last month, reports said on Thursday.

Turkish guard Oktay Avci went boat fishing on January 11 and never returned home.

Local authorities notified the family of the 32-year-old man after human remains were found on Yialousa beach on Monday.

Avci’s father came to the island with other family members and identified the body of his son, Kibris reported on Thursday. Subsequent forensic DNA analysis is also expected to take place.

“We are waiting for the results,” Avci’s mother told the media.

The human remains were found near a tobacco factory by a local shepherd chasing after an animal that ran away from his flock at 8.15am on Monday.

The body of Avci’s friend who was with him on the boat, Omer Ozer also 32, was found on January 16, five days after they went missing, 60 meters further from Mersin beach.

 

 


