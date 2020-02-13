February 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek soldier returns home after 46 years

By Staff Reporter00

The remains of a Greek officer killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion were handed over to his family on Thursday to take back home to Greece.

Georgios Katsanis, the leader of a commando unit, was killed in battle at the Ayios Ilarionas castle on the Pentadaktylos range on July 21, 1974.

His remains were found in January in a mass grave in the north as part of bicommunal project to find and identify people missing since intercommunal strife in the 60s and the Turkish invasion.

The remains were handed over to his family following a church service in Nicosia on Thursday morning.

They will be flown to Greece on a military transport plane. Katsanis will be buried in Serres on Saturday.

Forty-seven Greek soldiers were still on the list of missing persons.


Staff Reporter

