February 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

International field for Cyprus Junior Golf Open

By Press Release00
The event will be hosted by the Elea Estate Golf Club near Paphos

This weekend sees the running of the 8th Nicos Severis Cyprus Junior Open Golf Tournament.

Hosted this year at the Elea Estate golf course near Paphos, this World Amateur Golf Ranking international event comprises three rounds (54 holes) staged over three days from February 14-16.

There are separate competitions for boys and girls up to 18 years of age. Handicap limits are nine for boys and 14 for girls ensuring participation by young players of high ability who will be fighting it out for the honour of being Cyprus Junior Champion 2020.

Cyprus will be represented by a number of local young golfers who between them have had a very successful year both at home and abroad.

Indeed, some local boys have represented Cyprus with distinction on both National Junior and Senior teams. However, they won’t have it all their own way as the strong international field comprises a total of some 70 players from all over Europe.

In recent years the competition has been won by players from Ukraine, Germany and Austria with course records being broken more than once.

So, we are looking forward to another great tournament and, while we hope all competitors enjoy both the competition and their visit to Cyprus, we are quietly keeping fingers crossed that 2020 might just see a home-based winner of the Severis Trophy.

For further information contact:
Nick Rossides 99629267
Phanos Pitiris 99347816


Related posts

Cyprus active on the radio compared to elsewhere in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after drugs, money found in home

Annette Chrysostomou

Public advised to install modern fireplaces to reduce air pollution

Annette Chrysostomou

Greek officer’s remains to be handed over to family after 46 years

Nick Theodoulou

Casino highlighted as money laundering risk in EU report

Jean Christou

EU report highlights Cyprus’ vulnerability to money laundering

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign