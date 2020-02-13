February 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist in serious condition after being hit by drunk driver

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A motorcyclist is in serious condition in Limassol hospital after he was hit by a drunk driver in Limassol on Wednesday evening.

The car, driven by a 32-year-old resident of Limassol, collided with the 26-year-old’s motorbike at 9pm. The circumstances surrounding the accidents are not yet clear.

The injured motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was diagnosed with brain injuries as well as various fractures.

His condition is described as serious but not critical.

The 32-year-old driver of the car was subjected to an alcohol test which showed a final reading of 34µg instead of the permitted 22µg, and he also tested positive for drugs.

He was arrested as a result of the tests.


