February 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police seize firearms, arrest suspect in Larnaca

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Thursday seized an assault rifle and three pistols in Larnaca and arrested the 49-year-old owner of the house they were found in.

Following a tip off, officers raided the man’s house in the area of Livadhia just after 11am. Inside they found a Kalashnikov, two revolvers and another pistol, ammunition of various calibres, and a ski mask.

The man, who is known to police from previous cases, was arrested and is expected to be brought before a court on Friday.

The weapons will undergo forensic tests to determine whether they had been used in any criminal acts in the past.


