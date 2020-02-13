February 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Referee arrested for match-fixing gets banned

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) has decided to ban referee Andreas Constantinou from officiating any other game in Cyprus after he was arrested on February 11, along with Ayia Napa chairman and former referee Demetris Masias, on suspicion of rigging the game between Othellos and Ayia Napa that took place on February 8.

The CFA Executive Committee has also instructed its lawyers to look into Masias’ case and come up with adequate sanctions for him as well.

The committee, after getting all the information regarding the case from an internal report, decided to ask the CFA Referees’ Commissioner Bertrand Lajek to remove Constantnou from his position effective immediately.

The CFA has also urged people who are currently in possession of match-fixing proof to contact the authorities as soon as possible or call the dedicated line at 1460.

Earlier Thursday, Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides chaired a meeting regarding the latest developments regarding match-fixing claims with the CFA, representatives from the police, the footballers’ association (Pasp) and the referees’ association.

During the meeting it was decided that, after players from Othellos used the Red Button app promoted by Pasp to report their suspicions that their game against Ayia Napa had been rigged, coaches should have the same access to it.


Related posts

Cyprus Casinos says ‘dedicated to best-practice anti-money laundering procedures’  

George Psyllides

Red Button app effective while protecting players’ anonymity, says Pasp president

Jonathan Shkurko

Decomposed body found in the north identified

Gina Agapiou

Police seize firearms, arrest suspect in Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Companies fined for not complying with safety regulations

Jonathan Shkurko

New Hollywood film to begin filming in Cyprus in April

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign