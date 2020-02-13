February 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone

By CyprusMail01

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a square-shaped foldable smartphone, its second try at a novel technology that the Korean tech company hopes will set it apart from rivals like Apple.


Related posts

Seven secret messages hidden in famous art

CyprusMail

Gigantic snapping turtles found in mud hole in woods

Rumble

Thousands protest after Catalan separatist leaders jailed (V)

Rumble

What you must avoid doing when visiting Japan

CyprusMail

Forbidden places in the world you are not allowed to visit

YouTube

70 historical images photos you must see

CyprusMail
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign