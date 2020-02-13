February 13, 2020

Sizopoulos reports Papadakis to EU authorities

Edek chairman Marinos Sizopoulos has informed European authorities over the possibility the party’s ousted MEP Demetris Papadakis had misused EU funds, it was announced on Thursday, a day after police were ordered to launch an inquiry into the allegations.

“The chairman of Edek has informed police HQ that he has personally briefed the relevant European bodies, which will deal with the issue,” a party statement said. “We have been assured that if necessary, they will ask for the assistance of the Cypriot authorities.”

Following orders from the attorney-general, police contacted Sizopoulos to let him know that he could file a report whenever he saw fit in the coming days.

Costas Clerides asked the police to investigate allegations to determine whether any criminal offences had been committed.

The claims by Sizopoulos were made amid a war of words with Papadakis whom the party decided to oust on Monday evening.

Papadakis was accused of breaching an agreement he had entered into with Edek where, upon his election as MEP on their ticket, he undertook to uphold certain obligations expected of party officials as stipulated by party rules. Namely, that he would relinquish 10 per cent of his monthly salary to the party.

The row escalated with Sizopoulos alleging that the MEP had tried to secure EU subsidies to fund a private profit-making business, which was illegal.


