February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A jazzy piano, bass and drums trio

By Eleni Philippou00

Piano, bass and drums make up the Dimitris Miaris Trio and Dimitris Miaris on the piano, Irenaeos Koulouras on bass and Marios Syprou on the drums will be entertaining Paphos audiences next week with their concert on Tuesday at Mare Mare Restaurant.

“Exceptional straight-ahead jazz” is what the Trio’s sound has been described as and next Tuesday’s concert will give exactly that. “Dimitris Miaris is not yet 30,” say the concert organisers, “but has become one of Cyprus’ key jazz ambassadors with a glistening technique and a wonderful harmonic sensibility that creates mesmerisingly beautiful harmonies.

“Koulouras is also one of Cyprus’ most important jazz exports, a brilliant bassist with a Berklee College of music pedigree. He has toured as far as Russia and Australia and played with many of the world’s foremost jazz musicians. Marios Syprou is simply one of the most exciting drummers of his generation. He’s a feature of several top ensembles including the Benny Harris Boptet.”

Richly-educated and well-rounded, the three musicians will take the floor at Mare Mare Restaurant and despite Dimitris’ young age (born in 1991), he’s already accomplished a lot. He was six when he first began playing the piano and at 16 had his first connection with Jazz through the Jazz Futures workshops in Nicosia with great musicians.

Since then he has taken part in almost all the ‘Jazz Futures’ workshops and has put on various live performances in Cyprus and Greece. He also attended the monthly Bicommunal Workshops with Charis Ioannou. The last two years he participated in Dr Barry Harris’ workshops in Rome and is also a member of Neorebetes, a traditional Greek band in which he plays the accordion. For his upcoming performance, however, it’s back to his love for the piano and passion for jazz.

 

The Dimitris Miaris Trio

Jazz piano, bass and drums performance. February 18. Mare Mare Restaurant, Paphos. 830pm


