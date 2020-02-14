February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Akinci is a man of peace

By CM Reader's View00
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (L) with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Akinci is a man of peace and a patriot.

It is hard to say the same of Erdogan who pretends he is religious but is a man of the sword and does not tolerate dissent.

He has found in Akinci a man of principles and of compromise and some in the Turkish government cannot accept this.

If only the Cypriots felt the same about their homeland’ there would be no problems!

Cop

Erdogan piles pressure on Akinci over Turkey comments


