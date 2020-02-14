February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Banks must find new products, speed up processing, CB governor says

By George Psyllides00
Central bank governor Constantinos Herodotou

The biggest challenge for Cypriot banks is finding alternative profitable products beyond lending, central bank (CBC) governor Constantinos Herodotou said on Friday, as he urged lenders to speed up transaction clearing procedures to avoid losing business.

Speaking at an economic forum organised by main opposition party Akel, Herodotou said in small countries like Cyprus, the biggest challenge for banks was profitability, as they had fewer opportunities to find new money-making products.

Lending continued to be the banks’ main product, but they have to seek alternatives to boost their profitability, always in line with proper risk management, he said.

The CBC governor also said Cypriot banks took too long to process legitimate transactions and they had to improve on enforcing regulations by training their personnel.

Herodotou said in some cases banks exhibited excessive zeal, irrational even, and this affected their profitability to a large extent.

“The oft-heard excuse is the CBC’s regulations,” he said. “Let me state the obvious, regulations are the same across the eurozone, they come from the ECB and are enforced by the central bank in each country, so in theory, there should not be any differences … in processing legitimate transactions.”

“We are lagging in Cyprus; it takes us a lot more time, not only compared with other countries,” Herodotou said. “There are differences even when comparing banks in Cyprus.”

The regulations are the same and this proved that its more to do with implementation and personnel training, the governor said.

Herodotou said Cypriot banks must become more efficient in processing legitimate transactions and fighting money laundering for the good of the economy and the countries businesses.


Related posts

Sizopoulos refuses to give statement to police over Papadakis allegations

George Psyllides

Save a life with a swab

Maria Gregory

News podcast: How safe are journalists and their sources from interference

Rosie Charalambous

Cyprus has highest rate of marriages in the EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Driver arrested for drug driving

Annette Chrysostomou

Teens arrested after bag stolen as woman unloading the shopping

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign