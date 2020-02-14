February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CMP announces remains found in Famagusta

By Annette Chrysostomou085

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) has recovered the remains of one person in Famagusta, it announced on Friday.

According to the CMP, excavation at the site will continue over the next few days.

“The CMP would like to extend its warmest sympathy to the families of the missing persons and, once again, is making a plea to all communities on the island to support the Committee’s efforts by providing information on possible burial sites,” the announcement said.

The total number of Greek Cypriot missing persons following the events of 1963-64 and 1974 was 1,510, of whom 700 have been identified and returned to their families, while 810 are still missing.

Of the total 492 missing Turkish Cypriots, 223 are still missing.


