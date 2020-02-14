February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has highest rate of marriages in the EU

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cyprus has the highest marriage rate in the EU, a Eurostat report published on the occasion of Valentine’s Day showed.

In 2018, the European Union countries with the highest number of marriages relative to the population were Cyprus (7.8 marriages per 1,000 inhabitants), Romania (7.4), Lithuania (7.0) and Latvia (6.8). These were followed by Malta (5.8), Slovakia (5.7) and Denmark (5.6).

In contrast, the lowest marriage rates were around three per 1,000 inhabitants, which were reported in Luxembourg (3.1), Italy (3.2) and Portugal (3.4).

The EU average has hovered around 4.4 per 1,000 people since 2008.

In Cyprus, the rate has been high compared to most other countries ever since the first numbers were published in 2008.

In two years, 2013 and 2014, it dropped to 6.4 and 6.3 respectively, presumably because of the financial crisis.

 

 

 


