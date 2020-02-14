February 14, 2020

FinTech/Mobile banks will soon take over

Some FinTech/Mobile banks are now even starting to offer loans.

It won’t be much longer before you can do anything online that you could do with a bricks-and-mortar bank in the highstreet.

Just look at Germany’s “N26” Bank which offers its services throughout most of the Eurozone, Switzerland and US . They have now reached 5 million customers.

It has a full European banking license, and your bank account is with a German iBAN that is protected for up to €100,000 … and all managed from your mobile phone !!!

