February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man 63, arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

By Gina Agapiou00

A 63-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Friday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Police investigated the man’s house after they received information from Interpol.

A mobile phone with numerous documents of child pornography were found on his mobile phone while police seized three portable hard drives, they said.

The suspect is due in court on Saturday.


