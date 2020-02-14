February 14, 2020

Petrolina: Dynamic presence at the Rally Championship 2020

Starting the year with the East Safari Rally

Petrolina’s dynamic presence in motorsports continues for one more year with its teams participating at the Cyprus Rally Championship 2020. The Petrolina Racing Team this year is made up of six racing crews.

Specifically, the Cyprus Rally 2020 will start with the East Safari Rally, which will be held in the free Famagusta area, on the weekend of 15 – 16 February. The race is organised by the Famagusta Motorsport Club, under the auspices of the Cyprus Motorsport Federation. High speeds and a large number of participants are some of the features that characterise this particular race, where excitement and adrenaline are expected to reach high levels. Petrolina’s Racing Team will participate in the East Safari Rally with the following three crews:

  • Simos Galatariotis – Antonis Ioannou, driving a VW Polo R5
  • Panayiotis Yiangou – Panagiotis Kyriakou, driving a Hyundai i20 R5
  • Christos Demosthenous – Constantinos Pavlou, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX

The race includes 12 special routes, starting and ending in front of SEK’s (TEC) offices in Paralimni. For more information visit www.webcfm.com.

Petrolina supports motorsport, throughout the years, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, which supports initiatives that promote sports and sporting ideals. The company wishes every success to all participating crews.


