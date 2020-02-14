February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Report into missing women who turned up murdered to be with AG Monday

By Gina Agapiou00
Attorney-General Costas Clerides

The report of the independent police watchdog’s investigation into the force’s handling of several disappearances of women who later turned out to be victims of a serial killer is expected to be submitted to the attorney-general on Monday, media reported on Friday.

According to media sources, the report was expected to be submitted on Friday, but following some technical difficulties, the attorney-general Costas Clerides will receive the 445-page report on Monday.

Apart from the report, the AG will also receive the commission’s recommendation and a separate suggestion form from the watchdog chairman Andreas Paschalides.

Criminal investigators have reportedly recommended the prosecution of about 23 officers.

The investigators’ recommendations range between acquittal and guilt, Paschalides told the media last year.

Serial killer Nicos Metaxas, 35, claimed the lives of five women and two children aged six and eight, daughters of two of the women.

Two of his victims – Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, and her eight-year-old daughter Elena Natalia – had been reported as missing since September 2016.

The other victims were reported missing between December 2017 and July 2018.


