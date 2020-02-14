February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sizopoulos refuses to give statement to police over Papadakis allegations

By George Psyllides00
Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos

Edek chairman Marinos Sizopoulos said Friday he had no intention of giving a statement to police regarding his allegations that the party’s ousted MEP Demetris Papadakis had misused EU funds, a criminal offence if true.

At the behest of the attorney-general, police asked Sizopoulos to visit the police HQ on Friday to give a statement regarding his claims.

“For us, the issue is closed,” Sizopoulos told the Cyprus News Agency, citing a statement issued by Edek on Thursday.

He said he had no intention to give a statement at present.

In the statement, Edek said Sizopoulos had briefed the relevant European bodies, which will deal with the issue.

The claims by Sizopoulos were made amid a war of words with Papadakis whom the party decided to eject on Monday evening.

Papadakis was accused of breaching an agreement he had entered into with Edek where, upon his election as MEP on their ticket, he undertook to uphold certain obligations expected of party officials as stipulated by party rules. Namely, that he would relinquish 10 per cent of his monthly salary to the party.

The row escalated with Sizopoulos alleging that the MEP had tried to secure EU subsidies to fund a private profit-making business, which was illegal.


Related posts

Save a life with a swab

Maria Gregory

News podcast: How safe are journalists and their sources from interference

Rosie Charalambous

Cyprus has highest rate of marriages in the EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Driver arrested for drug driving

Annette Chrysostomou

Teens arrested after bag stolen as woman unloading the shopping

Annette Chrysostomou

Dhekelia welcomes new commander

British Bases
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign