February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teens arrested after bag stolen as woman unloading the shopping

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Thursday arrested two teenagers suspected of stealing a handbag containing €150 from a car parked outside a house.

According to the 45-year-old owner, she took her shopping from the car into the house at around 3.40pm, leaving the window of the car open.

When she returned to the vehicle the bag was gone.

Two people testified in the case and as a result, two teens, aged 15 and 16, who were  walking around near the scene were arrested under a warrant.


