February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

UEFA bans Man City for two seasons, fines club 30m euros

By Reuters News Service00

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros after being found to have committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, the European football’s governing body announced on Friday.

The club plans to appeal to the court of arbitration for sport, it said.

 


