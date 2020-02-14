February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Use of drones banned during Nicosia marathon

By Gina Agapiou00

The use of drones during the Nicosia Marathon on Sunday is forbidden, the department of civil aviation announced on Friday.

Civil aviation issued an official air notice (Notam) to drone pilots.

The marathon includes five different marathons. It starts at the capital’s central avenue and the entire route will cover central Nicosia streets.


