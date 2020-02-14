February 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: How safe are journalists and their sources from interference

By Rosie Charalambous05956

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • How safe are journalists and their sources from interference, threats and even violence?
        • Moves are afoot to use ‘technology for truth’ to help whistle-blowers fight corruption.

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


Related posts

Cyprus has highest rate of marriages in the EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Driver arrested for drug driving

Annette Chrysostomou

Teens arrested after bag stolen as woman unloading the shopping

Annette Chrysostomou

Dhekelia welcomes new commander

British Bases

KRS student ‘braves the shave’ for cancer

British Bases

Women called on to strike for one hour on March 6

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign