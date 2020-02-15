February 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
A gala of classical ballet

By Eleni Philippou00

A dance gala with masterpieces of classical ballet from around the world is coming to Cyprus for the first time this month, organised by Atria Music. Some of the biggest stars of the dance industry from the renowned theatres of Russia – Bolshoi, Mariisnki and Mikhailovsky – will take part to enchant audiences.

Through a contemporary approach, the dancers will interpret extracts of classical ballets. Among the artists of the gala are the award-winning Alexander Volchkov, Nina Kaptsova, Ruslav Skvortsov, Anastasia Goryacheva, Igor Kolb, Oxana Bondareva and Denis Savin.

And the gala is not just for culture enthusiasts and ballet lovers as many of the pieces to be performed are well known. Spartacus, Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Carmen and Nureyev are a few of them.

The gala will take place on two nights. First in Nicosia on February 21 and then in Limassol the following night. Tickets for adults cost €50 and for children €35. A 30% discount is given to children under 12. And by enjoying the concert and the performances, you’ll also be donating money to a good cause as part of the proceeds will support the One Dream One Wish Association, the Cyprus charity for children with cancer. Find the gala’s programme on www.soldoutticket.com

 

Masterpieces of World Classical Ballet

Grand Gala concert with top soloists of Bolshoi, Mariinsky and Mikhailovsky Theatres. February 21. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. February 22. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com


