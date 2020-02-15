A minute with Louis Syrimis Lead singer of Cypriot metal band Zivanished

Where do you live?

Aglantzia on my own

What did you have for breakfast?

Marmite on toast, boiled egg, baked beans and fresh chilies

Describe your perfect day.

Wake up and listen to my favourite music, probably Bad Religion or some punk rock classics while preparing my breakfast. Have a productive band rehearsal and then off to the pub to watch some football and have a few beers with my mates. Then go to a good live show and end the night by watching some standup comedy on my PC before I go to bed.

Best book ever read?

This is Your Brain on Music by Daniel Levitin. I love music and also love psychology and science, this book explains how the human brain perceives music and how it affects us. It will definitely change the way one listens to music.

Best childhood memory?

Jamming with my brother in our rehearsal room at home

What is always in your fridge?

Chili sauce, fresh chilies and beer

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Death and black metal and Crust. I tend to listen to dark stuff in the winter

What’s your spirit animal?

Donkey. Because people use donkey almost as a swear word. They’re kind of like the misfits of the animal kingdom, true punks!

What are you most proud of?

Getting paid for doing what I love

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene from Freddie Got Fingered where Tom Green has strings and sausages tied to his fingers while playing the piano and singing ‘Daddy would you like some sausage’ to his dad.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Greg Graffin. He’s probably the person I look up to the most. He’s achieved so much in his life, a very prolific and successful person.

If you could time travel where would you go?

70s in the UK where Punk Rock started to blossom

What is your greatest fear?

Not being able to play or listen to music

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Practice more

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

No sense of humour

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Play with my guitars, listen to my favourite songs and spend time with my family



