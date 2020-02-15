February 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire damages Ayia Napa shops

By Staff Reporter00

Fire and smoke extensively damaged two shops in Ayia Napa early on Saturday.

According to the police, the fire started at around 1.30 am in one of the two shops, located on Nissi Avenue, which was put out by the fire service. The smoke however caused extensive damage to an adjacent shop.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The damage has yet to be estimated. Both shops were insured.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Two arrested after ammunition found in apartment

Staff Reporter

Man arrested after Yeroskipou fight

Staff Reporter

Famagusta bus drivers warn of strike over new consortium

Gina Agapiou

Former co-op employee jailed for seven years for embezzling almost €700,000

Gina Agapiou

Report into missing women who turned up murdered to be with AG Monday

Gina Agapiou

Teddy bears donated for child patients

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign