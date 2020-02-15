February 15, 2020

Man arrested after Yeroskipou fight

A 35-year-old man from Bulgaria has been arrested over accusations he caused actual bodily harm to compatriots during a scuffle a few days ago in Yeroskipou, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Yeroskipou’s main square over personal differences.

He was accused of causing actual bodily harm and threatening behaviour.

According to the Cyprus News Agency the Paphos police has been receiving many complaints from area residents over similar incidents.

 

 

 


