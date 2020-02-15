February 15, 2020

Ousted Edek member testifies to police over party leader’s ‘sting operation’

By Evie Andreou032
Demetris Papadakis

MEP Demetris Papadakis who was ousted from his party, Edek, earlier this week submitted information to the police on Saturday regarding the claims against him by party leader Marinos Sizopoulos.

The former Edek member, who retains his MEP seat, went on Saturday with his lawyer to the police headquarters in Nicosia to testify.

Edek has accused Papadakis of allegedly misusing EU funds, while Papadakis has accused Sizopoulos of ordering an undercover sting operation against him to destroy him politically.

Papadaki’s lawyer, Fanos Andreou told state broadcaster CyBC on Saturday that the MEP’s office had been broken into three times. The MEP also filed complaints against close associates of Sizopoulos.

He also said that Papadakis would also seek the involvement of Olaf, the European anti-fraud office that investigates fraud against the EU budget, corruption and serious misconduct within the European institutions.

Sizopoulos on Friday declined to give police a statement over his allegations, insisting that the information was passed on to EU authorities.

Police chief Kypros Michaelides said on Saturday that, based on Papadakis’ testimony, they would look into whether Sizopoulos would be called in to testify.

Michaelides chaired a meeting later in the day to discuss developments as regards the Edek case but also that of the police’s ongoing investigations into match-fixing in football.

Police said that they consider these two cases extremely important and that the force’s leadership is closely monitoring the progress of the investigations.

During the meeting, extensive information was provided on the progress of investigations into the two cases, while instructions were given for the subsequent course of investigations, police said.

 

 

 


