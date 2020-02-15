Protest planned as north discusses opening of Varosha

Famagusta municipality will stage a protest on Saturday afternoon at the Dherynia crossing against a meeting in the north on the opening up of the fenced-off town of Varosha.

The round-table discussion in Varosha was attended by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials, including Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay.

Oktay told attendees that it was a historic day and that it was neither legal nor politically or economically acceptable for this area of Famagusta, which he called a “heavenly coast”, to remain idle, Turkish Cypriot media reported. He said it was time to lift Varosha’s fenced-off status.

Oktay, who is in charge of Turkish Cypriot-related affairs within the Turkish government, said “this magnificent view” had been turned into a ghost town during half a century of seeking peace on the island, adding that Turkish Cypriots could not wait another half century.

According to Yeni Duzen, he said that the Turkish nation “brings peace wherever it goes”.

On the issue of property, he said Evkaf land could not be sold, while others could file property claims with the Immovable Property Commission. He was referring to the claims of Turkish Cypriot religious foundation Evkaf that it owns most of Varosha.

Participating in the round table discussion organised by the Turkish Union of Bar Associations, was Turkey’s Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar and ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay.

Turkish Cypriot ‘mayor’ of Famagusta, Ismail Arter said in his speech that observing the “dead city” for years had been very tiring psychologically and that the perception that the fenced-off town would be returned to the Greek Cypriots had affected the development of the open part of Varosha.

The discussion has been criticised by many Turkish Cypriots who took part in a protest earlier in the day outside Varosha. Representatives of the Famagusta Initiative, the Leftist Movement, parties New Cyprus and United Cyprus, of the Turkish Cypriot teachers’ union KTOS, press union Basin-Sen and DEV-Is union marched towards the fenced-off town but were barred entry which led to some scuffles.

Head of KTOS, Burak Mavis, said Famagustans were not only those who speak Turkish and called for the return of Varosha to its rightful owners.

In the afternoon, the mayor of Famagusta and members of the municipal council will hold a protest at the Dherynia crossing after a meeting to discuss steps against actions for the opening of Varosha by the north and Turkey.

Famagusta Mayor Simos Ioannou told the Cyprus News Agency that they would take “peaceful but forceful decisions”.

He added that they had sent a letter of protest to the UN secretary-general and the permanent members of the UN Security Council and were expecting a meeting to be arranged with the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar.



