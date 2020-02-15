February 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads closed for Sunday’s Nicosia marathon

By Staff Reporter012

Police have announced that a number of roads will be closed to traffic in Nicosia on Sunday between 6am and 2.30pm for the Nicosia marathon, mainly in the Strovolos area.

The roads are:

  • Strovolos Avenue (from junction with Pythonos and Alexandroupolis streets, up to the junction with Archbishop Kyprianos street).
  • Presidential Palace Avenue (from the junction with Archbishop Kyprianos street to Ayioi Omologites Avenue).
  • Dimosthenis Severis Avenue (from the intersection with Ayioi Omologites Avenue, until the intersection with Georgiou Griva Digeni Avenue).
  • Traffic lights on Dimosthenis Severis Avenue with Spyros Lambrou street (traffic regulation by members of the police).
  • Demosthenis Severis Avenue (from the intersection with Kanari and Katsoni streets (traffic regulation by police).
  • Georgiou Griva Digeni Avenue (from the intersection with Dimosthenis Severis Avenue to the intersection with Archangelos Avenue – Metochi Kykkou).
  • Traffic lights on Georgiou Griva Digeni Avenue with Prodromos Avenue (traffic arrangement by police).
  • Archangelos Avenue (from the junction with Georgiou Griva Digenis Avenue, until the junction with Lefkotheou and Makedonitissis street – K-Cineplex traffic lights (traffic arrangement by police).
  • Lord Byron Avenue (from the junction with Georgiou Griva Digeni Avenue to the junction with Grigoris Avxentiou Street) opposite the Greek Embassy.
  • Junction between Lord Byron Avenue to Grigoris Afxentiou street (traffic regulation by police).
  • Gladstone street.
  • Michael Karaoli street.
  • October 28th Street (from the intersection with Athalassis Avenue to the intersection with Achelou street).
  • Koritsas street (part up to Makarios Hospital remains open).
  • Korai street.
  • Athalassis Avenue (from the junction with Strovolou Avenue to junction with Hadjiosif / Acropolis / G. Paraskevaides Avenue).
  • Hadjosif Avenue – traffic lights with Pericles street and Andrea Avraamidis Street (traffic control by police).
  • Hadjiosif Avenue – traffic lights with Stavrou Avenue (traffic control by police).
  • Hadjiosif Avenue (from the junction between Athalassis/ Acropolis / G. Paraskevaides Avenues to Troodos street).

Police have also repeated an earlier statement that the use of drones during the marathon is forbidden.


