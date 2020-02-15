February 15, 2020

Two arrested after ammunition found in apartment

A 49-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested in connection with the discovery on Friday of air gun pellets and a magazine of ammunition found in an abandoned apartment in a village in the Famagusta district in which the two suspects used to live.

The 47 pellets and magazine were found in the apartment by a 27-year-old man who had gone to clean it, and who alerted the police.

Police seized the ammunition and arrested the two people who were staying at the apartment between March 2016 and last summer.

 

 

 


