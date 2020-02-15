February 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Vydra stunner gives Burnley win at Southampton

By Reuters News Service00
Burnley's Matej Vydra celebrates scoring their second goal with Aaron Lennon

Matej Vydra’s stunning strike earned Burnley a 2-1 victory at Southampton to move them into the top half of the Premier League table on a wet and wild Saturday at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Czech player, who replaced injured Burnley striker Chris Wood midway through the opening half, had hardly had a sniff of goal but produced a dazzling finish on the hour.

It was a sickener for Southampton, who had looked the more likely winners after former Burnley player Danny Ings had equalised in the 18th minute with his 15th goal of the season.

Burnley had taken the lead in the second minute with a bizarre curled goal straight from a corner taken by Ashley Westwood.

Vydra won it when he chested the ball down on the edge of the area and edged it past a Southampton defender before stretching to crash a left-foot shot past keeper Alex McCarthy.

Burnley hung on relatively comfortably as Southampton struggled to create much in a strengthening wind.

A third win in their last four league games lifted Burnley into 10th place with 34 points from 26 games, while Southampton remained in 13th place on 31 points.


Related posts

Man City’s appeal may focus heavily on process of Uefa probe

Reuters News Service

Liverpool raring to go after ‘dream week of training’

Reuters News Service

Apoel take on Apollon in Ouzounides’ first game

Iacovos Constantinou

UEFA bans Man City for two seasons, fines club 30m euros

Press Association

Rodgers ignoring ‘narrative’ around Maddison

Reuters News Service

Italian FA willing to trial VAR challenge system

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign