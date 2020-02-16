February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British man working on Turkish ship dies

By Katy Turner085
The Turkish seismic vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa

A 53-year-old British man working on the Turkish seismic vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, which is currently in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), has reportedly died.

According to the Turkish Cypriot daily Kibris, Christopher Ross Macculloch felt unwell on Saturday morning and died at around noon on Sunday.

He was taken from the ship by a Turkish helicopter and was then transferred to the airport in Tymbou.

He was then taken to a university hospital where despite the efforts of doctors he died at 11.45am.

 


