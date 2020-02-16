February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ceremony held to honour bishop’s 60-year service to the Church

By Katy Turner035
President Anastasiades with Bishop Vasileos on Sunday

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday took part in a ceremony to honour Bishop Vasilios of Famagusta and Constantia for his 60 years service to the Church of Cyprus.

Anastasiades said he recognised the bishop’s “significant spiritual, national and social actions” developed within the Church of Cyprus.He said the bishop was “distinguished by godly devotion and faith in Orthodox Christianity”.

“Demonstrating full devotion to the evangelical and patriarchal principles and values experienced by Christianity, throughout his long ministry he has shown special care for the observance of the sacred and ecclesiastical institutions,” Anastasiades added.

Bishop Vasileos adapted his pastoral work to the pressing pursuits of modern times, working to understand and solve the diverse problems of the flock, and to show support for the distressed, Anastasiades added.The bishop was born in March, 1948 in Mandres in the Famagusta district. In 1960 he joined the Apostolos Varnavas Monastery, where he remained until the invasion in 1974.

In 1981 he was ordained as a priest, and he has served in Athens and Geneva as well as in Cyprus.

 


Related posts

Turkish actions in Varosha ‘unacceptable’ says President

Katy Turner

Fire in chimney breast destroys roof

Katy Turner

Mountain summer camp to be turned into quarantine unit

Katy Turner

FM heads to Brussels for EU Foreign Affairs Council

Katy Turner

Pizza delivery man robbed at gunpoint

Katy Turner

Four injured in attempted murder in Ayia Napa (update 3)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign