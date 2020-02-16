February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

FinMin to take part in Eurogroup meeting on Monday

By Katy Turner00

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides will travel to Brussels on Sunday to take part on Monday in a Eurogroup meeting to discuss, among other issues, the shift from labour to environmental taxation.

During the meeting the Commission will present its priorities for the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU).

Eurozone finance ministers will exchange views on the economic situation of the eurozone on the basis of the Commission’s Winter 2019 Forecast and will discuss the draft 2020 recommendations addressed to the euro area, ahead of their approval at the Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

The Commission will also present the main points of its communication on the economic governance review, focusing on those that are relevant for the eurozone.

As part of the thematic discussions on growth and jobs, the Eurogroup “will continue to exchange views on the tax wedge on labour, focusing on a shift from labour to other forms of taxation,” a statement said.

It is further added that “this discussion will look more particularly at the shift from labour to environmental taxation.”

The Eurogroup will also be informed by the European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) on the main findings of the 12th post-programme surveillance mission to Ireland and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s staff visit to Ireland.

Petrides will return to Cyprus on Tuesday.


