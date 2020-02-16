February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in chimney breast destroys roof

By Katy Turner010

A fire that set the chimney and wooden ceiling alight damaged a home in Latsia, Nicosia first thing on Sunday morning.

The fire service said they received a call at 00.54 and sent three fire engines to the area, bringing the blaze under control by 01.33.

The fire started in the chimney breast and spread to the roof and an attic area, causing extensive damages.

The fire brigade informed the owner, and no one was hurt.

Between 6am on Saturday and 6am on Sunday the fire brigade responded to 25 calls for help, 16 fire and nine other incidents.


