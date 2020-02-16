February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM heads to Brussels for EU Foreign Affairs Council

By Katy Turner03
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will depart on Sunday afternoon for Brussels to take part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, which will discuss the situation in Libya and EU-African Union relations in addition to other matters.

Foreign ministers will be briefed by High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell about the latest developments in issues affecting the EU’s foreign policy.

“The ministers will exchange opinions on the situation in Libya, specifically the need to bolster the role of the EU in the country in addition to evaluating relations between the EU and the African Union ahead of a bilateral meeting between the two organisations,” an announcement from the foreign ministry said.

During a working lunch the ministers will have a discussion with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on issues of regional security and trade ahead of an EU-India meeting in March in Brussels.

Christodoulides will also take part in a working breakfast organised by the foreign minister of Italy in the presence of the foreign minister of Albania, while on Monday evening he will attend a dinner hosted by Borrell for a small number of ministers from member states.


