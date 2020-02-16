February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Four injured in attempted murder in Ayia Napa

By Katy Turner

Police are investigating an attempted murder in the Famagusta district at 2am on Sunday.

A man wearing a hood passed a café/bar in Ayia Napa on foot, pulling out a gun and shooting it at a person inside, police said.

Local media reports say the man then left on a motorbike. It is believed the target was a well-known businessman who had left the café/bar earlier.

Four people were seriously injured by the shots, a woman aged 26 and three men, two aged 38 and one 32.

Members of the police have started an investigation at the site while the four injured people were taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital, where they remain.

Their condition is serious but out of danger. The women is set to undergo surgery.

The chief of police is expected to visit the scene.

 


