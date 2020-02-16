February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

From Menuet to Tango: the Triptycho Ensemble

By Eleni Philippou00

A unique combination for a trio in Cyprus, the Triptycho Ensemble consists of guitar, viola and flute, and will perform at Technopolis 20 on Saturday.

The trio was formed in 2019 by three professional musicians – Greek Cypriot Vasilios Avraam, the guitarist; Turkish Cypriot Sinem Sadrazam, playing the viola and France’s Virginie Bove on the flute. They aim to present to the Cypriot public a special and rare repertoire, works originally written for flute-viola-guitar that were never played before.

The programme will include the Grand Trio Concertant op.30 by Francesco Molino from Classical period, the Trio op. 84 by Joseph Franz Moser from the Romantic period and the Color Pastel by Máximo Diego Pujol from 20th century.

All three musicians have a long musical career and have performed around Europe. Bove, once the Principal Flutist of Paris Sorbonne Symphony Orchestra, is now the Sub-Principal Flute player in the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Sadrazam has also played with numerous orchestras yet since 2013 she has been living in Cyprus where she is teaching viola at the Near East University and is a member of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra.

Among the many things Avraam has done during his career was being a guitar teacher at several music schools in Hungary where he was also the artistic director of the classical guitar festival in the Northeastern Region of Hungary. Currently, he is a guitar teacher at state music school in Nicosia.

 

Triptycho Ensemble: From Menuet to Tango

Guitar, viola and flute trio. February 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm-9pm. €10. Supported by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, to confirm your attendance, reservations are necessary. Call the venue at 7000-2420 to book a place

 


Related posts

‘Parasite’ director Bong Jun Ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea

Reuters News Service

A gala of classical ballet

Eleni Philippou

A month of plays to look forward to

Eleni Philippou

A jazzy piano, bass and drums trio

Eleni Philippou

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine’s Day graffiti

Press Association

Restaurant review: Agora Tavern, Paphos

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign