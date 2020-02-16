February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Justice minister says lots of tips received about match fixing

By Katy Turner

Justice Minister George Savvides on Sunday renewed his call for anyone with information about match-fixing to relay it to the authorities so the state can proceed with stamping out the issue.

“The government, as the president himself has said, is determined to get where any information will go,” he said. “The point is where the information is going to reach and it’s not easy to sort out such crimes”.

He also said he was satisfied that recent meetings had seen movement on the issue. One such meeting was held at police headquarters for many hours on Saturday morning, the minister said, after which the police chief said many pieces of information had been received on the issue.

“It seems the public is finally starting to realise it is the will of the state to move to cleanse the game,” the minister said. Even the smallest, or anonymous, piece of information can be crucial, he added.

He said there has been an increased flow of information and the team looking into the claims has investigated “very many”, he said.

He also reiterated that the government is willing to protect those who come forward with information but fear the consequences.


