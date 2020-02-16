February 16, 2020

Minister has received assurances attempted murder case will be solved

By Katy Turner00
Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides

The minister of justice on Sunday said he had received assurances from the chief of police that the attempted murder in Ayia Napa in the morning will be fully resolved.

“The fight against organised crime is our top priority, as is well known and has been said many times by both me and the police chief,” minister George Savvides said.

Four people were injured at 2am on Sunday when an unknown shooter opened fire from outside a café/bar in Ayia Napa. It is believed his target was a businessman who had left the establishment about 15 minutes prior to the incident.

“The Cyprus police, of which I am in charge, is doing a very important job and I believe that it will have significant successes in the fight against organised crime. We’ve had a lot of success lately in this regard and certainly what happened today is a tragic event,” the minister added.

He said he had been briefed by the chief of police who had gone to the scene of the crime.

He also said the issue of organised crime “is something that concerns us very much and rightly so because the obligation of the state is to ensure the safety of the citizen”.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that “the law on phone tapping will pass, which would be another tool in the fight against, among other things, organised crime.”


