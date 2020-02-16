February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Mountain summer camp to be turned into quarantine unit

By Katy Turner0141

The ministry of health is moving ahead with creating a quarantine centre for people who have come into contact with the coronavirus.

According to a report in Politis, in the event that it is needed, such a centre will be created at the SEK union holiday village in Kannavia in the mountains.

Those who have had contact with people with the virus will be isolated at the site – used mainly for summer camps for school children – for 14 days.

A source from the ministry reportedly told Politis that a plan has been drawn up which includes sending doctors and logistical support to the area, although anyone confirmed to have the virus will not be sent there, they will be cared for in hospital.

According to the same sources, the initial proposal was to create a quarantine unit at the hospital in Kyperounta, which reportedly met with opposition by the village comminuty.

Members of the EU have ben issued a directive for how to deal with the coronavirus, which establishing a quarantine unit is believed to be part of. Such a unit has already been used in the UK.

 


