February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Navy’s new vessels presented (pics)

By Katy Turner00

The Cyprus navy’s new vessels The Poseidonas 1 and the Nireas 1 were presented to the public on Sunday in an event held at the old port of Limassol called ‘Looking at the Sea’.

Chief of the navy Commodore Charalambos Charalambous said the aim of the event was to make everyone aware of the importance of the sea to “the survival of our country and its contribution to our economic growth and to understand our difficulties in a changing environment”.

Our navy is today a dynamic branch of the National Guard, he said which, with its technical development, the education of its personnel and cooperation with other branches helps prevent any harm.

“By looking at the sea we are staring at the future,” Charalambous added.

The new vessels are Italian speedboats made in 2019 and upgraded to the standards of the underwater disaster unit.


Related posts

Gay couple battle for legal recognition

Jonathan Shkurko

Report into police activity over missing women to be handed over Thursday

Katy Turner

British man working on Turkish ship dies

Katy Turner

Patience of Turkey, Turkish Cypriots wearing thin says Turkish vice president

Katy Turner

Minister has received assurances attempted murder case will be solved

Katy Turner

Life as a stray: man to spend five days in dog shelter cage

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign