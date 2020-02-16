February 16, 2020

Patience of Turkey, Turkish Cypriots wearing thin says Turkish vice president

We will not wait another half century, the patience of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots has been exhausted, Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay was reported to have said by the Turkish Cypriot press on Sunday.

He was also reported to have said that the opening up of Varosha will enhance the future prosperity of the Turkish Cypriots and is important to create social peace between the “two peoples”.

According to the Turkish Cypriot press Oktay was speaking on Saturday evening at a dinner given in his honour by Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar.

Speaking about Varosha, he said that after 1974 the Turkish Cypriots decided to close a part of it until a comprehensive solution was found.

On the one hand, he said, for half a century the negotiations have continued and in that time the Greek Cypriots have joined the EU and there is no pressure on them to find a solution, while on the other the Turkish Cypriot side has let Varosha to become a desert.

Tatar said the opening of Varosha was based in the rule of law, would safeguard human rights, and as a region united with occupied Famagusta, would give a huge impetus to the north.

Oktay said the Turkish government has planned a rise in tourism to the country by 2030 which would reach 76 million from its current 54, and in these plans the occupied areas have been included.

On Saturday afternoon Oktay also visited the hospital in north Nicosia where he announced that a new one would be built on President Tayyip Erdogan’s command.

Speaking about the upcoming elections in the north, he said that it is important that “Turkey does not become an issue in the campaigns”.

At the same dinner, Tatar said the new hospital would be built near Bayrak and would have 500 beds.


