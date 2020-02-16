February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police campaign starting Monday to focus on seatbelts

By Katy Turner00

The police will start a campaign on Monday to ensure drivers are wearing seatbelts and using child seats as part of its ongoing action to reduce the number of traffic acidents, it announced on Sunday.

The island-wide campaign will run for two weeks, until March 1.

Data from traffic accidents in the last few years has shown the advantage of wearing seatbelts.

In the three year period 2016-2018 two out of three people who died in traffic accidents were not wearing a seatbelt.

“The seat belt undoubtedly remains the most effective safety feature on motor vehicles,” the police said. “Equally critical to protecting children on board vehicles is the use of child seats”.

 


