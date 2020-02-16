February 16, 2020

Report into police activity over missing women to be handed over Thursday

By Katy Turner09
The search in the 'red lake' at Mitsero for bodies

The independent police watchdog’s report into the force’s handling of several women reported missing who became victims of a serial killer is due to be submitted to the attorney-general on Thursday, the authority said on Sunday.

Initially due to be handed over last Friday, the 445-page report was then said to be due for submission on Monday but this has now been further delayed.

Criminal investigators have reportedly recommended the prosecution of about 23 officers.

Serial killer Nicos Metaxas, 35, claimed the lives of five women and two children aged six and eight, daughters of two of the women.

Two of his victims – Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, and her eight-year-old daughter Elena Natalia – had been reported as missing since September 2016.

The other victims were reported missing between December 2017 and July 2018.

They were found in various locations last year after a photographer spotted a body down a mine in Mitsero in April 2019.

Police immediately faced accusations they did not properly track the cases while there might still have been time to catch the serial killer early and possibly stop the killing streak.

The affair led to the resignations of Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou and the dismissal of the chief of police Zacharias Chrysostomou.

The date was decided after Attorney general Costas Clerides spoke to the head of the watchdog Andreas Paschalides.

“It was decided the Authority’s decision on the case, together with the findings of the investigators, the President’s report and all the evidence, will be delivered to the Attorney General on Thursday, February 20,” the authority said.

The report will be handed to Clerides in person, which is not possible before Thursday as he will be overseas until Wednesday.

 


