February 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Traffic builds up on highway because of ongoing works

By Katy Turner04
File photo

Heavy traffic has been reported on the Nicosia-Limassol highway as roadworks are continuing along part of it.

The police have announced that of Sunday morning works were ongoing and were expected to cause problems to traffic after lunchtime because of expected heightened numbers with fans travelling from Nicosia to Limassol for the Ael Omonia football match that starts at 5pm at the Tsirion stadium.

The works are being carried out in the Parekklisia area of Limassol by the Public Works Department, which is installing an improved drainage system.

Both lanes towards Limassol have been closed with traffic down to one-lane in each direction on the opposite side of the road for three kilometres.

The works also mean the exit for Parekklisia is closed.

Police are in the area to monitor the traffic and have called on drivers to move at a safe speed and obey the police.

The works are due to finish by 5.30pm.


